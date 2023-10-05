V3 “Double Dome” Update is out now!

[previewyoutube=_z4HEQMgzQM;full] [/previewyoutube]

Greetings, Keepers! The Keeper’s Guild is thrilled to announce that the Double Dome Update is live and available now! This means that you now have access to not one but TWO new domes: the Tesla Dome and the Artillery dome, as well as the new Dome Supplements system.

The Artillery Dome wields the greatest fire power of any dome to date, and is sure to make short work of any monster when used right. It comes equipped with a mortar firing high explosive shells as well as a fast firing anti air machine gun.

The Tesla Dome is nothing short of electrifying, literally, and it is the only dome that allows you to aim freely in both dimensions. With this dome you can place Electro Orbs around your dome for defense and zap those monsters before they even reach your dome.

Did you ever wish that you could use Dome Hardening on the Sword Dome instead of the Laser dome? With Dome Supplements, you can! We’ve removed some of the dome upgrades from the Tech Tree, and replaced them with “Supplements” which are additional upgrades that can go into already existing upgrade tracks for your dome. You find these supplements by uncovering a new chamber containing a power core, similar to how you would find gadgets.

This update is, of course, packed with a lot more than the headliners! (You can read more about the domes and the dome supplements in our previous dev diary by the way!) We have several fixes in the mix and our Prestige players will be happy to know that with this update we also move into Season 5 of Prestige Mode. There is a full changelog further down in this post with all of the details, of course.

Oh and another thing: if you’ve changed your dome ability control key bindings you might find that they have reverted back to the default after updating. Since we added the Artillery Dome we needed to make room for the secondary fire ability in the keybindings, and if the keybindings have been changed from the default that could cause a conflict.

Changelog

New Content Domes

Added Artillery Dome

Added Tesla Dome

Added custom sprites for all primary gadgets per dome

Replaced cobalt branches in dome tech trees with a new system, the dome supplements

Added a new chamber type, the power core chambers. Retrieve the core inside to receive a supplement.

Added 6 dome supplements

Added run modifier that lets you get 3 dome supplements instead of only one

Added "mine view", where you can watch the mine you dug out after finishing a run and even show the resources you missed

Added run modifier that lets you play completely without monsters

Added classic "Dome Romantik" palette (orange, blue, purple)

Gadgets

Improved how orchard shields are spaced across domes, adapting better to different dome shapes and sizes

Orchard root explosion won't remove other roots anymore

Improved orchard shield destruction effect

Improvements

Gamepad auto switch option now also works for steam deck, resolving some issues of inputs being unresponsive

Improved positions where domes are shot at

Relic switches can now be activated immediately after uncovering, no need to wait for the

Animation

Stingray is back to the old animation, does not look squished anymore

Assessor can now collect again when in cellar

Changed gadget chamber placement to be less predictable

Prospection meter does not target rooted resources anymore

Auto cannon and stun laser won't target burrowed monsters anymore

Teleport won't trigger if you or the moveable portal are still inside the dome

Improved visuals of the shield battle ability "electro blast"

Updated localisation

Improved some sound effects

Changed run modifier "double iron" to simply increase the iron in the underground by 50% * and no increase in upgrade cost

Balance

Cycle time: increases slightly slower the larger the dugout mine is

Orchard: halved how quickly moving uses up the orchard buff

Orchard: increased initial buff strength and decreased growth time

Orchard: slightly buffed orchard shield hp (120->130)

Shield: very slightly decreased max strength (6.6%)

Scarab: slightly increased health

Repair: depends slightly less on dome health

Auto repair: is not a standalone upgrade anymore but instead comes for free with the inventory upgrade

Engineer: buffed drill strength of the last drill upgrade

Engineer: slightly buffed the speed upgrades

Engineer: slightly buffed the second carry strength upgrade

Assessor: buffed the sphere base damage to be a more viable mining option, especially in the * deeper layers

Assessor: slightly buffed the upgrades for minimum speed when carrying or collecting

Assessor: slightly decreased effectiveness of contact mining, with the last stage being weaker and rock hardness still having a small impact. It was faster than the engineer in deeper layers, but really spheres should be the main mining tool for the Assessor

Assessor: slightly changed costs of some upgrades, 2 iron more or less

Fixes

Fixed stag shooting too much if hit by sword and stunned while walking

Fixed some resources not getting revealed initially when picking up scanner from cave

Fixed vignette not showing up for cobalt bomb, if you disable the vignette in the mine

Fixed all worlds showing up in some cases, irrespective of unlocked ones

That’s all for now, Keepers! We hope that you’ll enjoy playing these new domes as much as we do. <3 As usual: please let us know if you experience any issues through the official Discord server: Bippinbits - Dome Keeper