Railroads Online - Hotfix 0.5.9.9.7

Railroads Online - Early Access - Build 0.5.9.9.7

Hello everyone,

below the patch notes for the hotfix build verison 0.5.9.9.7 for the main and beta branch.

Added: Pre-placed industries to the map LakeValley when starting a new game

Added: Objects and props can be rotated in step sizes from 1, 10, 50 or 100 degrees

Added: Montezuma and Betsy spawn with headlights when starting a new game on LakeValley

Fixed bug: Industries / depot does not pay out players in some cases

Fixed bug: Telegraph office door is blocking the players

Fixed bug: Cactus glowing at sunrise / sunset

Fixed bug: 2d map is blurry when texture quality setting is lowered

Fixed bug: Clients lose locomotive parts

Fixed bug: Client vehicle view distance is set to default upon opening the gameplay UI

Fixed bug: Engine sheds and telegraph officees are sunken in the ground when loading a game

Have a nice day!

Your Railroads Online Team