The Arena Update, v0.2.149!

We have added a new mode, "The Arena", so that you all have some stuff to do while waiting for us to release more main story content. It is accessible from the new game menu. Currently, there is no healing and it functions as a gauntlet. It's very hard. Enjoy, leave some feedback so we can improve it!

-Changed Anserrah & friends faction to "Crimson Hawks"

-Fixed another stuck case in the tutorial

-Removed floating electricity trap in map_aquaponics_d

-Fixed horrible awful breathe-in during the CargoA Assistant dialogue.

-Made Squargs and Serrah Goons drop their smg 100% of the time.

-MAYBE fixed enemies not dying after a choke. Maybe.

-Fixed enemies not being aware of player after being grabbed and thrown.

-Fixed electrical panel on lower floor of Hab also opening door.

-Fixed scatterguns able to be grabbed through wall in map_prison.

-Fixed wallrun not working since last physics update.

-Added missing audio for several Mozah lines in map_aquaponics_a.

-Added missing audio for Sarinat in map_tutorial.

-Fixed many subtitling errors in the briefing. Some audio is still missing.

-Removed line with missing audio from one of the calls, because we just apparently never recorded it! Oops.

-Fixed lack of depressurization on Ops workshop door.

-Fixed a bug where dying while in dialogue in the tutorial would block progression.

-Added Maneki to tutorial and score screen!

-Added missing VR goggles to the tutorial end cutscene.

-Made headBob config value affect the vertical bob which happens on landing, meaning setting headBob to zero now removes it.

-Fixed issue with Transfer Module having wrong collision, causing player to instantly clip through if they jump off the ladder.

-Fixed Keycard Tracker not working in the demo. (note to arachne: check that blue keycard drop works correctly near shuttle)

-Fixed leaning affecting where enemies aim, making the player able to matrix dodge bullets D:

-Fixed misc. bugs surrounded grabs