Bug Fix and Functional Adjustments Update

■ Bug Fixes

・Fixed a problem where adhesive would bury itself in the wall.

・Fixed a problem with adhesive sticking to certain spaces.

・Fixed the behavior of pushbuttons when time is stopped.

・Fixed the behavior of menu operation when a button is held down for a long time.

・Fixed a problem in which unwanted objects were displayed in the lower left corner of the screen when entering a specific area.

■Functional Adjustments

・When the controller is inserted during gameplay, it is now possible to return to the menu screen even if the character is not present.

・A character whose input device is disconnected during gameplay is now indicated by "NO INPUT" in the name.

・Adjusted the clear judgment of DARUMA.