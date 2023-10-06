 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 6 October 2023

Update 1.1.6.1

Build 12361903

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Changes:

  • Removed the ship wave trail. It was causing unsightly stretch artifacts when the ship re-originated
  • Removed the Large Turbine Impeller from both PVP mode and the store
  • Adjusted the volume of the batch-selling sound for a more balanced audio experience

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a problem where fleets wouldn't resume auto-pilot after a battle
  • Fixed the ship-editor tooltip to display the correct part prices
  • Fixed an issue where players could receive logistic quests even when they didn't have enough cargo space
  • Updated the Facility to properly remove Gerunn's marker in Moonvale Village
  • Fixed a problem where recipes for the Philosopher’s Stone & Trained Gryphons showed incorrect sprites
  • Ensured that the Camera Shake setting takes effect when the game is restarted
  • Ensured that the Voice-over setting takes effect when the game is restarted

