Update 1.1.6.1

Minor Changes:
- Removed the ship wave trail. It was causing unsightly stretch artifacts when the ship re-originated
- Removed the Large Turbine Impeller from both PVP mode and the store
- Adjusted the volume of the batch-selling sound for a more balanced audio experience
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a problem where fleets wouldn't resume auto-pilot after a battle
- Fixed the ship-editor tooltip to display the correct part prices
- Fixed an issue where players could receive logistic quests even when they didn't have enough cargo space
- Updated the Facility to properly remove Gerunn's marker in Moonvale Village
- Fixed a problem where recipes for the Philosopher’s Stone & Trained Gryphons showed incorrect sprites
- Ensured that the Camera Shake setting takes effect when the game is restarted
- Ensured that the Voice-over setting takes effect when the game is restarted
