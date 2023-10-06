v1.0.6 Patch Notes: Saeva Yourself Some Trouble

SAVING

Each save slot is now divided into two save files: your latest autosave and your latest manual (Saeva) save. Upon loading the save screen, you will be presented with the LATEST save first, but will have the ability to cycle between them using UP and DOWN while the save slot is highlighted.

For existing saves made prior to this patch, they will appear as a single autosave in the menu until new saves are performed in game.

DOOR KICKING:

There is now a special little extra event that occurs in Bopstead once a certain someone finds out you’ve kicked every door in. If you’ve already completed this portion of the game, fret not, you don’t need to talk to him again to trigger this and can scope this out immediately without starting a fresh file.

MODS:

Updated the TYPE of a few mods to better align with their effects. This is purely a cosmetic change.

COMBAT:

Added Exit to Title functionality: by holding the MENU button (C on keyboard, Y on Xbox/Steam Controller) you’ll now be able to exit the current battle and return to the title screen. This can come in handy if you want to try out a different gear setup without dying/force restarting the game.

Reduced the duration of field invincibility after winning a battle.

The duration of the post-battle victory invincibility was too long to the point of being potentially annoying.

?????:

Added additional exits to improve pacing.

UI:

Improved the appearance and clarity of sold-out items when selected in shops.

Improved the clarity of the Info button in combat.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Optimized memory usage for certain character/class combos.

Added the ability to skip a certain endgame cutscene in some cases.

Added an extra tidbit of situational dialogue for the Whale.

BUG FIXES: