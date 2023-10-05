Updates including control addition for the co-driver's side wiper

-Enabled the operation of the co-driver's side wiper. The default key is "M".

-Fixed the unnatural space above the door of the 50000 series 5th car.

-Corrected the issue where the front window glass appeared to be missing in the external view.

-In the conductor's time attack mode, using the emergency brake switch while stationary added a 2-second penalty due to a comfort penalty. This has been fixed.

-Fixed the issue where the oncoming train's motor sound was distorted.

-During the use of the snow-resistant brake, "using the snow-resistant brake" (耐雪B使用中) indicator will now appear.

-Removed the function to reassign keys that are already set during key configuration.

-Fixed the issue of wheels spinning in tunnels when the weather is set to snow.

Original text (Japanese)

助手側ワイパー制御追加などのアップデート

・助手側ワイパーを動かせるようにしました。

デフォルトは「M」キーです。

・50000形5号車のドアの上に不自然な空間があるのを修正しました。

・外部視点の際の前面窓ガラスがなくなって見える不具合を修正しました。

・車掌タイムアタックモードにて停車中に非常ブレーキスイッチを扱うと、乗り心地ペナルティで２秒加算される不具合を修正しました。

・対向車のモータ音が変になっている不具合を修正しました。

・耐雪ブレーキ使用中、耐雪ブレーキ表示が出るようにしました。

・操作設定時、既存設定されてるキーの振り分け直しをなくしました。

・天候を雪にしたときトンネル内で空転する不具合を修正しました。