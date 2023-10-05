Update 5th October 2023

Lots of changes in this one.

Mouse interface speed implemented ( straight from quarry ).

Empty loot container config option added ( straight from quarry ).

Preferred screen config option added for multi monitor support ( straight from quarry ).

Adjusted night-time spawning. This begins after day 3. I will probably add a slider allowing user selection for this.

Levelling up now gives an audio and visual cue.

Some xp rates rebalanced for creatures and mining.

Chickens were not dying in the coop when not fed, They do now.

Additional sound cues when buying perks etc.etc.etc

General change to the AI purge and repopulation system.

Local spawn purge and replenish adjusted.

Reticule options adjusted.

Flame goblin had a chance to spawn in world 0, this is definitely turned off now.

AI blocking adjusted.

Improved AI visibility checking, They should not spawn line of sight within your light range.

Giant spider made harder and more vicious.

Level II enchantments from the wizard fixed.

When operating in hidden mode a new buff Reveal is activated if you attack an enemy, this allows the enemies to see you for 15 seconds or so.