 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scrolls of Sengoku Dynasty update for 6 October 2023

The latest edition of the Scrolls of Sengoku Dynasty is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12361280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Youkoso!

In today's and for the time being last issue of the Scrolls of Sengoku Dynasty we deal with potables. Let's take a look at what's informative about it.

Nowadays, everyone who has a rudimentary interest in tea is probably familiar with matcha. In the tea ceremony, green tea is served according to strict rules and traditions. Which ones? You can read about them in issue 8.

Do you know what nihonshu is? That's what sake tends to be called in Japan. Sake has about as many percent alcohol as red wine, because it is - unsurprisingly - rice wine. But there is more to know about sake!

Luís Fróis is a name that few people know. A missionary from the Iberian Peninsula, he spent his life in Japan from 1563 and wrote several texts on Japanese culture. What we know about the women of the Japanese Middle Ages we owe to him, among others. You can find out what it is in this issue.

There is also some fan content and other exciting topics in this new issue!

Read up!

Changed files in this update

Complete Scrolls Collection (1938490) - English Depot 1938490
  • Loading history…
Complete Scrolls Collection (1938490) - French Depot 1938491
  • Loading history…
Complete Scrolls Collection (1938490) - German Depot 1938492
  • Loading history…
Complete Scrolls Collection (1938490) - Spanish (Europe) Depot 1938493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link