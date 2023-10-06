The latest edition of the Scrolls of Sengoku Dynasty is available!

Youkoso!

In today's and for the time being last issue of the Scrolls of Sengoku Dynasty we deal with potables. Let's take a look at what's informative about it.

Nowadays, everyone who has a rudimentary interest in tea is probably familiar with matcha. In the tea ceremony, green tea is served according to strict rules and traditions. Which ones? You can read about them in issue 8.

Do you know what nihonshu is? That's what sake tends to be called in Japan. Sake has about as many percent alcohol as red wine, because it is - unsurprisingly - rice wine. But there is more to know about sake!

Luís Fróis is a name that few people know. A missionary from the Iberian Peninsula, he spent his life in Japan from 1563 and wrote several texts on Japanese culture. What we know about the women of the Japanese Middle Ages we owe to him, among others. You can find out what it is in this issue.

There is also some fan content and other exciting topics in this new issue!

Read up!