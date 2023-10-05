Release 1.2 Ready for playtest

Release 1.2 is now in playtest phase. This update introduces two new rockets, unique scenarios for both US and Soviet lunar quests in the 1960s, and implements rocket failure mechanics based on reliability. Additionally, delve into the game-changing mechanism of space tourism. As always, I've included bug fixes and made various quality-of-life enhancements.

We're just days away from the public release of this version. Your feedback on the playtest is invaluable for me.