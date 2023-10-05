V1.0.26 Update

Adjustment
- Artifacts and skills Lightning support arrow keys for selection
- Adjustment of local art elements of the level
- Some level spawns on the first map have been reduced
- Some artifact entries have been fixed
Bugfix
- Fixed the inability to buy new skills when they are full of superpowers but not full
- Fixed multi-language configuration issues
- Fixed a bug where the top artifact icon would pop up the Artifact Collection UI after being clicked
- Fixed a bug in the master of the Exchange Artifact interface card
- Fixed some artifact bugs
Thank You:
A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)
-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "
