POP OFF 2 update for 5 October 2023

To touch the crystal is to become Scarlet Born....

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Those who ascend and become Scarlet Born can now show off their sacrifice with a new skin
  • Added additional player cubes to the tower to commemorate their success!

