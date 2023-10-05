- Those who ascend and become Scarlet Born can now show off their sacrifice with a new skin
- Added additional player cubes to the tower to commemorate their success!
POP OFF 2 update for 5 October 2023
To touch the crystal is to become Scarlet Born....
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2562471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update