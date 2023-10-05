...and we're under way!

Phew, what a mind-boggling few days! Bilkins' Folly is out at sea.

I've been pretty busy these last couple of days listening to players with their feedback and questions, and this first patch is aimed at targeting some of the more regular items that kept being mentioned, whether it's a particular puzzle that was catching out a lot of players, or a bug (oops!) that might've popped up. Thanks to everyone who's jumped on the Steam forum or over on the Discord and helped with all the feedback - super appreciated!

Some of the changes are quite subtle, such as redrawing a map as players were finding it a bit too difficult to understand, while others are bit more obvious (like Drayton being a bit too 'bark-crazy' when you leave him alone)

Finally, if you've been playing, I'd love for you to leave a Steam review. It's a HUGE help in getting the game out there and visible across Steam's platform :)

1.0.2 changes

Cecil Tot4C map change -> [spoiler]added note to return to LPI to collect chest[/spoiler]

Cid Tot4C map change -> [spoiler]made this map more obvious[/spoiler]

Cynthia Tot4C map change -> [spoiler]made it a lot clearer what has to happen here[/spoiler]

Cecil cask map change -> [spoiler]made this location clearer[/spoiler]

Changed Drayton bark regularity when he's been left behind so that the frequency of barks decreases over time.

Player's can now re-read Blum's tablet after it has been solved.

bug fixed - game would hang during fishing when auto-text forward was disabled

bug fixed - when collecting the last piece of Tot4C, the map could disappear if collected in a certain order