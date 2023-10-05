 Skip to content

网瘾少年2005 Internet addicted youth 2005 update for 5 October 2023

更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 12360938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

鉴于大多数玩家的反馈需求，本次更新内容如下：

1.大幅降低了贪吃蛇游戏的难度，现在你可以更快的变身成为大恶魔啦！
2.少量降低了工地场景的跳跃难度。
3.少量降低了装载机追逐战的难度。
4.增加了ESC的暂停功能。
5.解决BUG若干。

