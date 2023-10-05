 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escort Simulator 2 update for 5 October 2023

Office Affairs v1.36.01 - Content Complete Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 12360819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.36.01
Content Complete Edition

Initial Retail Version from community feedback
Fixed bug XP bar fill not updating in certain sex scene game modes

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link