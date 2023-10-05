 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 5 October 2023

"NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Update Details (1.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12360709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Windows: 1.1.1
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue related to events when using saved data from the 1.0.9 update or earlier.
Fixed an issue that prevented cleared marks from being displayed and achievements from being earned when using edited saved data from the 1.0.9 update or earlier.
Fixed an issue that occurred during battles after skipping an event battle.

Changed depots in 32_update_12 branch

View more data in app history for build 12360709
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1336985 Depot 1336985
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2164240 Depot 2164240
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link