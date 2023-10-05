Windows: 1.1.1
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue related to events when using saved data from the 1.0.9 update or earlier.
Fixed an issue that prevented cleared marks from being displayed and achievements from being earned when using edited saved data from the 1.0.9 update or earlier.
Fixed an issue that occurred during battles after skipping an event battle.
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 5 October 2023
"NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Update Details (1.1.1)
