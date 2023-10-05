 Skip to content

School Cafeteria Simulator update for 5 October 2023

School Cafeteria Simulator v6.3 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12360675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Final!
New Area!
New Stores!
Bug Fixes

====================================

Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Final!
Area Baru!
Toko Baru!
Fix bug

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2538431
  • Loading history…
