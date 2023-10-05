School Cafeteria Simulator v6.3 is Now Live!

Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Final!
New Area!
New Stores!
Bug Fixes
====================================
Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Final!
Area Baru!
Toko Baru!
Fix bug
====================================
Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Final!
Area Baru!
Toko Baru!
Fix bug
