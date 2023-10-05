October 5th Update - DLC Characters

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Added two DLC characters, which can be unlocked after purchasing the DLC.
- Changed the icon for the Rebirth cooldown to differentiate it from other cooldowns.
- Holy Whirlwind skill enhancement: Whirlwind Bond no longer initially reduces Holy Whirlwind damage by 100%, and secondary whirlwinds now deal 30% increased damage.
- Removed distant enemy spawn points in the Fire Nation Challenge.
- Fixed an issue with the rune enhancement skill that incorrectly calculated critical hit rate increases.
- Fixed an issue where the drop pool did not refresh promptly after obtaining blessings from the English Shop.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update