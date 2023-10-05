October 5th Update - DLC Characters

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Added two DLC characters, which can be unlocked after purchasing the DLC. Changed the icon for the Rebirth cooldown to differentiate it from other cooldowns. Holy Whirlwind skill enhancement: Whirlwind Bond no longer initially reduces Holy Whirlwind damage by 100%, and secondary whirlwinds now deal 30% increased damage. Removed distant enemy spawn points in the Fire Nation Challenge. Fixed an issue with the rune enhancement skill that incorrectly calculated critical hit rate increases. Fixed an issue where the drop pool did not refresh promptly after obtaining blessings from the English Shop.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.