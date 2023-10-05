 Skip to content

Meet Your Maker update for 5 October 2023

Hotfix Notes - 10/5/2023

Hotfix Notes - 10/5/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Custodians,

We’ve just released another hotfix to address some of the issues that have arose since the release of Sector 2: Shattered Peak. Please see the patch notes below for all the details:

BUG FIXES:

  • We have fixed an issue which caused the Harvester path to be considered valid in setups where Raiders would be forced to go through Corrosive Cubes, leading to potential exploits.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Corrosive Cube’s Splatter Mod from triggering when struck by Bolts.
  • Fixed an issue which caused the Codex to display empty entries.
  • Fixed an issue which caused the title to crash when viewing replays.

For status updates on ongoing known issues, please refer to our Known Issues Board here: https://forums.bhvr.com/meet-your-maker/discussion/378404/meet-your-maker-known-issues-board

To report any new issues, please contact our player support team by opening a ticket here: https://support.meetyourmakergame.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

-The Meet Your Maker Team

