Hotfix Notes - 10/5/2023

Hey Custodians,

We’ve just released another hotfix to address some of the issues that have arose since the release of Sector 2: Shattered Peak. Please see the patch notes below for all the details:

BUG FIXES:

We have fixed an issue which caused the Harvester path to be considered valid in setups where Raiders would be forced to go through Corrosive Cubes, leading to potential exploits.

Fixed an issue preventing the Corrosive Cube’s Splatter Mod from triggering when struck by Bolts.

Fixed an issue which caused the Codex to display empty entries.

Fixed an issue which caused the title to crash when viewing replays.

For status updates on ongoing known issues, please refer to our Known Issues Board here: https://forums.bhvr.com/meet-your-maker/discussion/378404/meet-your-maker-known-issues-board

To report any new issues, please contact our player support team by opening a ticket here: https://support.meetyourmakergame.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

-The Meet Your Maker Team