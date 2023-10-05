 Skip to content

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 5 October 2023

EMMMMM? Why is this patch so big

Last edited by Wendy

Now confirmed
Old version saves and newly started games may not be compatible in some areas
Because the old version of the data was already recorded when it was generated
The new version has changed its description or location in some places, and it cannot be merged into the old version

This patch has optimized some scenarios
A certain level reduces a lot of unnecessary searches
Optimized prompts

But there are still some strange issues that have not been resolved when saving and reading files

Changed files in this update

