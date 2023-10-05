 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astrominer Playtest update for 5 October 2023

rc0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12360487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made Iron available in more places.
Fixed bug where player could drop items while in Forge.
Added a progress email for when Antennas are built.
Reduced forge time for all forgeable items.
Adjusted combos for launch complex and rocket.
Fixed bug where some blocks were maintaining their broken state when pulled pulled out of the pool.
Fixed bug where plants were staying alive after the blocks below them were destroyed.
Potentially fixed bug where chests/forge were dropping below start block.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link