Made Iron available in more places.

Fixed bug where player could drop items while in Forge.

Added a progress email for when Antennas are built.

Reduced forge time for all forgeable items.

Adjusted combos for launch complex and rocket.

Fixed bug where some blocks were maintaining their broken state when pulled pulled out of the pool.

Fixed bug where plants were staying alive after the blocks below them were destroyed.

Potentially fixed bug where chests/forge were dropping below start block.