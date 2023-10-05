Made Iron available in more places.
Fixed bug where player could drop items while in Forge.
Added a progress email for when Antennas are built.
Reduced forge time for all forgeable items.
Adjusted combos for launch complex and rocket.
Fixed bug where some blocks were maintaining their broken state when pulled pulled out of the pool.
Fixed bug where plants were staying alive after the blocks below them were destroyed.
Potentially fixed bug where chests/forge were dropping below start block.
Astrominer Playtest update for 5 October 2023
rc0.11
Made Iron available in more places.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update