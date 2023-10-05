 Skip to content

三界 update for 5 October 2023

V5-2649 changelog

Build 12360431

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V5-2649 changelog
Fix the problem that the key still fails [further testing required]
Added the ability to automatically update profiles
[Note: If you find that the shortcut bar configuration is incorrect. Or the item put in the shortcut bar disappears. Please pass
ESC->Reset Profile]

Changed files in this update

