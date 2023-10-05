The Last Exterminator - Update v34.1

First point release update!

This introduces several fixes, including resolving a crash at launch that was affecting Windows 7 users, as well as fixing fullscreen support for users with Windows Scaling enabled, making the key rebinding options a little more visible, fixing an issue with being able to double-bind keys, adding support for extended mouse buttons, and more.

Some minor changes have also been made to the game, including making a vent that wasn't intended to be an entrance a little less enticing, making an area that should have been a secret an actual secret, buffing the WarBeetle slightly, and lowering the health on some destructibles to make them more destructible.

Full changelist below:

Fixes:

Fixed a crash on startup for Windows 7

Fixed issue with fullscreen mode on high-DPI monitors

Can no longer double-bind keys

Replaced a number of dev textures in the level

Fixed a breakable window that had too much health

Fixed a spelling error

Changes:

Moved vent in office so players wouldn't confuse it for a way in

Lowered health on trashcans and trashbags

Promoted a pre-secret area to be a proper secret itself

Increased health of WarBeetle slightly

Left Control now defaults to Hold Crouch (Will require resetting the key if played previously)

Moved 'Rebind Keys' option in Input menus so it isn't confused for a header

Added different title text to the 'Rebind Keyboard/Mouse' and 'Rebind Controller' screens, so hopefully it's less confusing if someone accidentally ends up in the wrong one

Renamed 'Interact X' bind names to 'Computer X', to make their use a little more clear

Added support for extended mouse buttons

When key rebind options are selected with the mouse, clicking will now select the option first rather than going straight into rebinding.

Renamed 'Toggle/Hold Run' options to 'Toggle/Hold Walk/Run'

Note that if you have run the game previously, the Left Control to Crouch keybinding will not be automatically applied. If you go to Options -> Input -> Keyboard/Mouse Settings -> Rebind Keys, you can either rebind Hold Crouch manually, or select it and press Backspace to set it to the new default.