The Last Exterminator - Update v34.1

First point release update!
This introduces several fixes, including resolving a crash at launch that was affecting Windows 7 users, as well as fixing fullscreen support for users with Windows Scaling enabled, making the key rebinding options a little more visible, fixing an issue with being able to double-bind keys, adding support for extended mouse buttons, and more.
Some minor changes have also been made to the game, including making a vent that wasn't intended to be an entrance a little less enticing, making an area that should have been a secret an actual secret, buffing the WarBeetle slightly, and lowering the health on some destructibles to make them more destructible.
Full changelist below:
Fixes:
- Fixed a crash on startup for Windows 7
- Fixed issue with fullscreen mode on high-DPI monitors
- Can no longer double-bind keys
- Replaced a number of dev textures in the level
- Fixed a breakable window that had too much health
- Fixed a spelling error
Changes:
- Moved vent in office so players wouldn't confuse it for a way in
- Lowered health on trashcans and trashbags
- Promoted a pre-secret area to be a proper secret itself
- Increased health of WarBeetle slightly
- Left Control now defaults to Hold Crouch (Will require resetting the key if played previously)
- Moved 'Rebind Keys' option in Input menus so it isn't confused for a header
- Added different title text to the 'Rebind Keyboard/Mouse' and 'Rebind Controller' screens, so hopefully it's less confusing if someone accidentally ends up in the wrong one
- Renamed 'Interact X' bind names to 'Computer X', to make their use a little more clear
- Added support for extended mouse buttons
- When key rebind options are selected with the mouse, clicking will now select the option first rather than going straight into rebinding.
- Renamed 'Toggle/Hold Run' options to 'Toggle/Hold Walk/Run'
Note that if you have run the game previously, the Left Control to Crouch keybinding will not be automatically applied. If you go to Options -> Input -> Keyboard/Mouse Settings -> Rebind Keys, you can either rebind Hold Crouch manually, or select it and press Backspace to set it to the new default.
