The Last Exterminator update for 5 October 2023

The Last Exterminator - Update v34.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First point release update!

This introduces several fixes, including resolving a crash at launch that was affecting Windows 7 users, as well as fixing fullscreen support for users with Windows Scaling enabled, making the key rebinding options a little more visible, fixing an issue with being able to double-bind keys, adding support for extended mouse buttons, and more.

Some minor changes have also been made to the game, including making a vent that wasn't intended to be an entrance a little less enticing, making an area that should have been a secret an actual secret, buffing the WarBeetle slightly, and lowering the health on some destructibles to make them more destructible.

Full changelist below:

Fixes:

  • Fixed a crash on startup for Windows 7
  • Fixed issue with fullscreen mode on high-DPI monitors
  • Can no longer double-bind keys
  • Replaced a number of dev textures in the level
  • Fixed a breakable window that had too much health
  • Fixed a spelling error

Changes:

  • Moved vent in office so players wouldn't confuse it for a way in
  • Lowered health on trashcans and trashbags
  • Promoted a pre-secret area to be a proper secret itself
  • Increased health of WarBeetle slightly
  • Left Control now defaults to Hold Crouch (Will require resetting the key if played previously)
  • Moved 'Rebind Keys' option in Input menus so it isn't confused for a header
  • Added different title text to the 'Rebind Keyboard/Mouse' and 'Rebind Controller' screens, so hopefully it's less confusing if someone accidentally ends up in the wrong one
  • Renamed 'Interact X' bind names to 'Computer X', to make their use a little more clear
  • Added support for extended mouse buttons
  • When key rebind options are selected with the mouse, clicking will now select the option first rather than going straight into rebinding.
  • Renamed 'Toggle/Hold Run' options to 'Toggle/Hold Walk/Run'

Note that if you have run the game previously, the Left Control to Crouch keybinding will not be automatically applied. If you go to Options -> Input -> Keyboard/Mouse Settings -> Rebind Keys, you can either rebind Hold Crouch manually, or select it and press Backspace to set it to the new default.

Changed files in this update

