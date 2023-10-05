Share · View all patches · Build 12360314 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, fearless heroes!

The winds of October are blowing, and the eerie whispers of Halloween are filling the air. Get ready for the most thrilling Halloween event of the year!

When: Oct 5th ~ Oct 31!

New Item Mall Items

Halloween Costume (30 Days)

Novice Magician Costume (30 Days)

Vampire Costume (30 Days)

Green Bird Broom (30 Days)

Bonus EXP, Drop and God Points!

During all the event period players will earn +5% more EXP, items and God Points from Sacred Wars!

On October 30th and 31st, this will increase to +10%!

New Item: Halloween Box

Gives:

Gold Boxes (100 / 500 / 1500 / 2500 Gold) - 13%

3x Weapon Upgrade Stone II - 10%

3x Armor Upgrade Stone II - 10%

30x Yellow Marble - 10%

1x Platinum Coin - 1.5%

Purple Bird Broom (30 Days) - 3.5%

Beauty Shop All-in-One Coupon - 2%

Black Wing - 0.5%

Drops from selected monsters (list below) with 10% chance.

New Item: Pumpkin Piece

Drops from selected monsters (list below) with 25% chance.

New Mount: Pumpkin Car (30 Days)

Bring 200x Pumpkin Pies to Mabel, the Crafter, in Gaiyan Town to create it!

Monsters Dropping Pumpkin Piece and Halloween Boxes

Furious Dark Beast

Wild Dark Beast

Lack Death Creature

Phantom Soldier

Blood Winter White

Winter White

Furious Wendigo

Wendigo

Ice Witch

Evil Ice Witch

For more details and images, read the full post on our website: https://www.legend-of-edda.com/2023/10/05/%f0%9f%8e%83-join-us-for-a-spooktacular-halloween-in-edda/?v=19d3326f3137

Have fun, heroes! 👻