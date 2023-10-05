Greetings, fearless heroes!
The winds of October are blowing, and the eerie whispers of Halloween are filling the air. Get ready for the most thrilling Halloween event of the year!
When: Oct 5th ~ Oct 31!
New Item Mall Items
- Halloween Costume (30 Days)
- Novice Magician Costume (30 Days)
- Vampire Costume (30 Days)
- Green Bird Broom (30 Days)
Bonus EXP, Drop and God Points!
- During all the event period players will earn +5% more EXP, items and God Points from Sacred Wars!
- On October 30th and 31st, this will increase to +10%!
New Item: Halloween Box
Gives:
- Gold Boxes (100 / 500 / 1500 / 2500 Gold) - 13%
- 3x Weapon Upgrade Stone II - 10%
- 3x Armor Upgrade Stone II - 10%
- 30x Yellow Marble - 10%
- 1x Platinum Coin - 1.5%
- Purple Bird Broom (30 Days) - 3.5%
- Beauty Shop All-in-One Coupon - 2%
- Black Wing - 0.5%
Drops from selected monsters (list below) with 10% chance.
New Item: Pumpkin Piece
Drops from selected monsters (list below) with 25% chance.
New Mount: Pumpkin Car (30 Days)
Bring 200x Pumpkin Pies to Mabel, the Crafter, in Gaiyan Town to create it!
Monsters Dropping Pumpkin Piece and Halloween Boxes
- Furious Dark Beast
- Wild Dark Beast
- Lack Death Creature
- Phantom Soldier
- Blood Winter White
- Winter White
- Furious Wendigo
- Wendigo
- Ice Witch
- Evil Ice Witch
For more details and images, read the full post on our website: https://www.legend-of-edda.com/2023/10/05/%f0%9f%8e%83-join-us-for-a-spooktacular-halloween-in-edda/?v=19d3326f3137
Have fun, heroes! 👻
