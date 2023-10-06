Table Editor Massive Update!

Main Game
Sound Effects
- New Load Plunger Sounds
- New Release Plunger Sounds
Club Crazy DLC:
- Improved lighting effects on the party ball bumpers.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the trials preview button sometimes not showing the correct colors.
- Fixed an issue where the announcer preview button was using the incorrect audio mixer.
Table Editor
Mission/Trial LEDs
- Missions/Trials can now have LEDs associated to each mechanic.
- This allows for better visual representation of trial progress as well as the creation of more advanced trials.
- Assign LED button will only appear after mechanics have been attached to the mission.
- Pre-game LED animations will play before the game is started. These are automatically generated. However, there is a setting to adjust the number of times each object flashes before moving onto the next trial. You can also adjust the speed/rate at which the flashes occur.
Targets (Stationary, Drop, Bunnies, Pirate Ship Steering Wheels, etc…) &Rollovers
- Repeatable: The number of times these objects need to be interacted with to complete the part of the trial. All objects can be interacted with numerous times.
- No-Order: Each object needs to be interacted with at least once before moving onto the next part of the trial. All LEDs will be turned on at the start but will turn off to indicate which objects have been interacted with.
- Ordered: Each object needs to be interacted with at least once before moving onto the next part of the trial. LEDs will turn on one at a time, in the order that they were assigned. You must interact with each object before moving onto the next.
Bumpers, Spinners, Holes
- Repeatable: The number of times these objects need to be interacted with to complete the part of the trial. All objects can be interacted with numerous times.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
Debug/Test Ball
- Fixed an invisible hitbox/collider issue that was placed when using these.
- Adjusted the initial starting rotation (may impact previously saved tables).
- Added an option to re-use the same ball for testing purposes rather than creating new ones every time.
Spinners
- Custom tables with spinners were not loading correctly.
- Vertical spinners were not being saved.
- Vertical spinners can now be used for missions/trials.
- Fixed an issue where vertical spinners were being destroyed when playtesting a table (issue introduced in the previous update).
Additional
- Drop Targets no longer automatically pop back up when they are assigned to a mission.
- Drop Targets now have a setting where you can adjust the wait time before they pop back up.
- Fixed an issue where custom tables were not being shown in the main menu (issue introduced in the last update).
- Fixed an issue where rollovers were not being tracked in missions/trials.
- Fixed an issue where pirate ship steering wheels would not rise to the proper height after being knocked down.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a mechanic would not remove it from the trial/mission.
To Do List:
- Completion LEDs for Mission/Trials
- In-Progress LEDs for Missions/Trials
- Steam Workshop.
- Continued Documentation.
