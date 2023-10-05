Minor update patches

·Fixed the bug that the social list, click on the conversation tip does not disappear
·Fixed a bug where social lists could not directly view skills and features without intelligence
·In town maps, unknown characters are displayed as strangers as distinguishers
·Fixed the bug that the text of the first conversation of an unfamiliar NPC was incorrect
·Try to fix a bug that occasionally gets stuck at the end of the round
·Fine-tuning of some English translations
- About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update