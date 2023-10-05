Minor update patches

·Fixed the bug that the social list, click on the conversation tip does not disappear

·Fixed a bug where social lists could not directly view skills and features without intelligence

·In town maps, unknown characters are displayed as strangers as distinguishers

·Fixed the bug that the text of the first conversation of an unfamiliar NPC was incorrect

·Try to fix a bug that occasionally gets stuck at the end of the round

·Fine-tuning of some English translations

About the game suddenly not starting