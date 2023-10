Share · View all patches · Build 12359867 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

In the multiplayer mode, some players experienced difficulties while sprinting, as an uncomfortable stuttering occurred, preventing sprinting.

I have now conducted an update to address this issue. I am pleased to inform you that sprinting should now work smoothly.

A heartfelt thanks to the attentive users who brought this issue to my attention. Your feedback is highly valuable to me.

