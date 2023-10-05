 Skip to content

A Day Out update for 5 October 2023

e1.13 hotfix #1

Build 12359746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed taking damage when rolling as client
  • Fixed Chupacabra getting stuck on bunker stairs
  • Fixed gamepad pause menu key bind
  • Fixed character clothing replication
  • Fixed Chupacabra not always showing up
  • Added arrow keys for movement

