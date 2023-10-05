- Fixed taking damage when rolling as client
- Fixed Chupacabra getting stuck on bunker stairs
- Fixed gamepad pause menu key bind
- Fixed character clothing replication
- Fixed Chupacabra not always showing up
- Added arrow keys for movement
A Day Out update for 5 October 2023
e1.13 hotfix #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
