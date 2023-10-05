Bug Fixes, Improvements and Minor Balancing - v1.0.113

Hey Oracles,

Another batch of bug fixes and improvements.

We will keep working on bug fixing and improvements/QoL 💪

After that we will start work harder on balancing (using players feedback), but continuing bug fixing and adding more QoL.

Once again thanks so much for the support and all the kind words. Glad that you are having fun with Astrea 💙 ❤️

Patch Notes

General

Added new save file backup system.

Changed dice tooltip header to show the dice name instead of the dice type.

Improved Precision action description.

Improved Multiverse Cube description to make it more clear that it can be activated multiple times and not only once.

Multiverse Cube shuffle button moved to the left.

Added Oracle name to Oracle specific achievements descriptions.

Changed quitting run text to make sure player knows when their run has been saved.

Changed Corrupt enemy blessing description from "Whenever you or a sentinel deal at least X Corruption to an enemy," to "Whenever you or a sentinel deal at least X Corruption to an enemy in a single action," to make it more clear that is the Corruption dealt need to be in a single action.

Now Anomaly and Astrea levels that have been won will have a visual feedback on character selection screen with a blue/purified Anomaly/Astrea level symbol.

Changed "Click to Start" main menu text position to the top of the screen to avoid player clicking on Quit button.

Balancing

Anomaly Levels

Anomaly Level 4 now increases the amount of Shadow Mantle applied based on the Chapter. Tainted Reef 2/ Astropolis Ruins 3/ Ground Zero 5.

Anomaly Level 10 reworked to "At the start of each battle, apply 3 Ruin to all enemies.".

Orion

Reworked Aeon Tentacle to when it Casts Karmic Orb and Cosmic Orb the Purification dealt is not considered dealt by the player.

Enemies

Ostreons Tainted Reef Hard Battle Anomaly 8 nerfed, increased enemies Overcorruption by 1. Increased Shadow Mantle die faces by 1.

Corrupted Hevelius Astrea 3 nerfed, removed Corrupted Hevelius starting Boost.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Corrupted Austra dodging its own Purification.

Fixed Softlock on Pause Menu when closing the menu very quickly using ESC.

Fixed Royal Scarab and Bright Resonator activating without SFX.

Fixed Forge Die Statistics when forging on Forge Shop.

Fixed Virtue Tutorial when using joystick.

Fixed time statistics with wrong amount when passing 24 hours.

Fixed Orion first win counting as Astrea Level 1 win on Run History.

Fixed Orion vs Corrupted Orion Battle

Fixed Orion and Corrupted Orion orbs description without "Cast:" in it.

Fixed Corrupted Orion Punishment Orb description missing "Apply 1 Corrupted Karma to self.".

Fixed Karma and Astrium description saying that it would lose all Karma/Astrium when it actually loses a fixed amount.

Fixed Recycle when used on a sentinel with boost not storing the boosted die (the second one).

Fixed Corrupted Enhance description not telling that it only affects Corrupt actions with value 1.

Fixed Skeptical achievement taking starter blessings into consideration when it shouldn't.

Fixed Disruptive Knuckles blessing triggering after enemy is defeated.

Fixed visual bug when selecting a character and trying to quickly return before the animations end.

Localization Fixes

Spanish

Fixed EUREKA!!! and Bright Enhancement description using "for the rest of the turn" instead of "for the rest of run".

May Astrea bless you 💙 ❤️