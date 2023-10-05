WE ARE LISTENING ✌️

CHANGING THE RULES

Some Game Modes like Team Deathmatch or Free For All now use "Health System" so more than one hit is required to "kill" your rival.

BETTER USER EXPERIENCE

Now on Team Deathmatches and FreeForAll you will be see a new Crosshair, Damage Indicator and Hitmarker.

ELIMINATION

Elimination Game Mode, (used on Competitive) now have the option to end the round when touch the rival buzzer. | Experimental

BULLETS

We increase the pressure of the tanks, so now the paintballs flight far away, depending on if you have an C02 or HPA tank your bullets will go further.

IN-GAME PURCHASES

Now a lot of items are unlockable by level. Others with skin customizations could be purchasble with D$ after reach Distinguished (lvl 10) - If you already have stuff attached on your gun marker but you don't have it unlocked by level yet, you can continue using it as long as you don't change it.



COMPETITIVE MODE

Now competitive mode is free for everyone, but for play you will need to reach Distinguished (lvl10)

OPTIMIZATION

NVIDIA DLSS. New quality settings Low + DLSS a new performance mode and Ultra + DLSS an equilibrated mode.

PERFORMANCE

We are working on performance with different Unity's Render Pipelines per Quality Settings, so now we hope you really feel an improvement on that way.

We want Tint 'n Ink to be a fun place to play casual and competitive games, and we want it to be fair and fun for everyone. We look forward to more comments and we will be aware of your opinion.

Stay tuned because soon we will be announcing a new interactive roadmap, where all of you will be able to vote for your suggestions by priority from our website.

Thank you so much for playing

