v0.51.6-beta

What's Changed
A lot of things that have really annoyed me over time that just made things feel...cheap. This was a good warmup on getting back into the code.
✨ Enhancements
- Closed gaps in Brambleburg Cellars map by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/62
- Update core files and dependencies by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/64
- Updated VisuStella MZ plugins and made multiple UI fixes by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/72
- Recenter player view while entering a portal by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/78
- Additional VFX when teleporting to Keep by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/80
- Increased Earth Worm attack & added lifesteal to Chomp skill by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/81
- Changed "Save/Quit" to "Main Menu" by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/82
- New hidden achievement by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/88
- Updated title screen links to News and Roadmap by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/92
- Changed "Greater Mimik" to "Mimik" by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/98
- Add Effekseer EX for better VFX performance by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/100
- Update core rendering libraries by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/101
- Add screen shake effect to Quake skills by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/103
- Gamepad triggers now turn by default by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/104
- Made OK/Confirm prompt context-sensitive by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/105
- Gamepad support rework by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/113
- Updated armor crafting, increased part drops by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/115
🪲🔨 Bug Fixes
- "Press z or x to continue" message not gamepad-aware by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/76
- Quitting to title then loading a game locked camera position by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/79
- Title screen Easter egg not working by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/86
- Save/Load screen missing active quest and map name by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/89
- No sprites visible for Tower Tarot ability by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/90
- Converted emoji to icons/text so they are system-agnostic by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/96
- Removed button hint bar option by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/97
- Misnamed Water Katar images corrected by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/111
Full Changelog: https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/compare/v0.51.2-beta...v0.51.6-beta
Changed files in this update