v0.51.6-beta

What's Changed

A lot of things that have really annoyed me over time that just made things feel...cheap. This was a good warmup on getting back into the code.

✨ Enhancements

Closed gaps in Brambleburg Cellars map by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/62

Update core files and dependencies by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/64

Updated VisuStella MZ plugins and made multiple UI fixes by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/72

Recenter player view while entering a portal by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/78

Additional VFX when teleporting to Keep by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/80

Increased Earth Worm attack & added lifesteal to Chomp skill by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/81

Changed "Save/Quit" to "Main Menu" by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/82

New hidden achievement by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/88

Updated title screen links to News and Roadmap by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/92

Changed "Greater Mimik" to "Mimik" by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/98

Add Effekseer EX for better VFX performance by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/100

Update core rendering libraries by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/101

Add screen shake effect to Quake skills by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/103

Gamepad triggers now turn by default by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/104

Made OK/Confirm prompt context-sensitive by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/105

Gamepad support rework by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/113

Updated armor crafting, increased part drops by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/115

🪲🔨 Bug Fixes

"Press z or x to continue" message not gamepad-aware by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/76

Quitting to title then loading a game locked camera position by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/79

Title screen Easter egg not working by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/86

Save/Load screen missing active quest and map name by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/89

No sprites visible for Tower Tarot ability by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/90

Converted emoji to icons/text so they are system-agnostic by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/96

Removed button hint bar option by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/97

Misnamed Water Katar images corrected by @flashdim in https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/pull/111

Full Changelog: https://github.com/flashdim/kins-chronicle/compare/v0.51.2-beta...v0.51.6-beta