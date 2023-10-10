 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlander update for 10 October 2023

⚔️ Minor Bug Fixes ⚔️

Share · View all patches · Build 12359483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Warlander!

Today, we have implemented an update to fix an issue.

The following is an update to fix an issue that was causing the names of all users on other platforms to be displayed in the ranking screen only on Xbox.

The platform icons on the ranking screen were also not being displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Prestige tutorial would not be displayed if the tutorial had been completed.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1675901 Depot 1675901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link