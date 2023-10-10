⚔️ Minor Bug Fixes ⚔️

Greetings Warlander!

Today, we have implemented an update to fix an issue.

The following is an update to fix an issue that was causing the names of all users on other platforms to be displayed in the ranking screen only on Xbox.

The platform icons on the ranking screen were also not being displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Prestige tutorial would not be displayed if the tutorial had been completed.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

❤️ Steam Discussions

💙 Discord

💜 Twitch

💛 Twitter

💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/