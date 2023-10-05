2023-10-04 - Minor PC Version Patch

Hey Doods,
We've released a small update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address a couple critical issues with the game:
-
Reset rank correctly on new seasons.
-
Fix visual glitch when selecting the target using certain skills too quickly.
-
Correct order that settings are saved so that you can't become unable to open the game.
-
If you are currently receiving the "Failed to resize the window size." error, please use the following instructions to reset your PC-specific settings:
- Open in Windows Explorer: %appdata%\Nippon Ichi Software, Inc\Disgaea 7\
- Delete the file: setting.ini
-
This will not affect your game progress or gameplay-related settings.
-
Please note that we're still investigating this error's root cause. If it affects you, try setting your Window Type to Borderless instead of Full Screen.
-
Please continue to report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.
Thank you for all of the feedback and now back to your Netherworlds!
Changed files in this update