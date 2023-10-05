2023-10-04 - Minor PC Version Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12359398 · Last edited 5 October 2023 – 00:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Doods,

We've released a small update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address a couple critical issues with the game:

Reset rank correctly on new seasons.

Fix visual glitch when selecting the target using certain skills too quickly.

Correct order that settings are saved so that you can't become unable to open the game. If you are currently receiving the "Failed to resize the window size." error, please use the following instructions to reset your PC-specific settings: Open in Windows Explorer: %appdata%\Nippon Ichi Software, Inc\Disgaea 7\ Delete the file: setting.ini This will not affect your game progress or gameplay-related settings. Please note that we're still investigating this error's root cause. If it affects you, try setting your Window Type to Borderless instead of Full Screen .



Please continue to report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback and now back to your Netherworlds!