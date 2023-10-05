 Skip to content

Plant Therapy update for 5 October 2023

October 4 bug fixing patch

Build 12359314

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Plant Parents,

We are back with another small patch (version 231004.16).

Items included
  • Fix a bug that was preventing some plants from being unlocked after you buy the Queens apartment. Those plants are the Weeping Fig, Xanadu Philodendron, Yellow Orchid, and Rattail Cactus. Their images remained locked in the journal, even after buying the Queens apartment.
  • Fixed a display bug in the journal in which some hanging plants were not visible when selected.
  • Fixed another small bug in the journal which caused the pots of some items to appear incorrectly.

Thanks again for all the excellent feedback.
Happy planting.

Changed files in this update

