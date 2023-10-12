 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 12 October 2023

v 1.3.19 change list

12 October 2023

• Fixed AA gunnery compass overlapping view angle button in left-handed mode
• Fixed bug where carrier could potentially launch two planes to replace each one killed

