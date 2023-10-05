 Skip to content

SATUS update for 5 October 2023

SATUS Autumn Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12359236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates for this game have not been released for a long time. It's time to gradually improve it.

This update introduces some changes to the user experience. Some important problems have been solved. For example, many players complained about the excessively colorful graphics - we fixed that, too.

**

CHANGED

**:
-- The graphics have become a little less colorful, as many have complained about it.
-- The water texture has been changed to a flatter one.
-- Improved AI of troops.
-- Reduced the sound level of the death of troops.
-- Removed the strip of land in the middle of the map
-- Random small islands are generated in the sea
-- Fixed the departure from the destroyer of worlds

