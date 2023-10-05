SATUS Autumn Update

Updates for this game have not been released for a long time. It's time to gradually improve it.
This update introduces some changes to the user experience. Some important problems have been solved. For example, many players complained about the excessively colorful graphics - we fixed that, too.
**
CHANGED
**:
-- The graphics have become a little less colorful, as many have complained about it.
-- The water texture has been changed to a flatter one.
-- Improved AI of troops.
-- Reduced the sound level of the death of troops.
-- Removed the strip of land in the middle of the map
-- Random small islands are generated in the sea
-- Fixed the departure from the destroyer of worlds
Changed files in this update