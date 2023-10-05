SATUS Autumn Update

This update introduces some changes to the user experience. Some important problems have been solved. For example, many players complained about the excessively colorful graphics - we fixed that, too.

**

CHANGED

**:

-- The graphics have become a little less colorful, as many have complained about it.

-- The water texture has been changed to a flatter one.

-- Improved AI of troops.

-- Reduced the sound level of the death of troops.

-- Removed the strip of land in the middle of the map

-- Random small islands are generated in the sea

-- Fixed the departure from the destroyer of worlds