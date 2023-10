Crocogame is meant to be a challenging game. However, the enemy damage was too high, especially on lower difficulties, where the players were still figuring out the mechanics.

reduced base poison and enemy projectile damage.

reduced base damage on many melee enemies.

increased ranged viper skill cooldown from 10 to 12 seconds. (ranged viper skill launches 3 projectiles in a cone).

More balance patches will follow if the game is still too hard.