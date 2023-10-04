Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.2 Now Live!

Welcome, space-platform-dwellers. The Interplanetary Federation of Adding Artstation to Image AI Prompts have donated the following space-improvements to you:

Coins will no longer rain forever when player is afk during coin event

Collecting dispenser food no longer gives a coin back

Collecting multiple coins at once should no longer explode your speakers

The Procrastinaut no longer reads the same statistic two times in a row

Language has been been altered to account for coin spending and beer drinking

Junk food is now tracked

Pressing escape while moving will no longer result in running down the platform forever

The settings menu now remembers your settings when closing it