Procrastinaut Playtest update for 4 October 2023

Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.2 Now Live!

Welcome, space-platform-dwellers. The Interplanetary Federation of Adding Artstation to Image AI Prompts have donated the following space-improvements to you:

  • Coins will no longer rain forever when player is afk during coin event

  • Collecting dispenser food no longer gives a coin back

  • Collecting multiple coins at once should no longer explode your speakers

  • The Procrastinaut no longer reads the same statistic two times in a row

  • Language has been been altered to account for coin spending and beer drinking

  • Junk food is now tracked

  • Pressing escape while moving will no longer result in running down the platform forever

  • The settings menu now remembers your settings when closing it

  • Fullscreen has been changed to borderless window fullscreen to appease dual monitor users that also really like fullscreen

