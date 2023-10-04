Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.2 Now Live!

Welcome, space-platform-dwellers. The Interplanetary Federation of Adding Artstation to Image AI Prompts have donated the following space-improvements to you:
-
Coins will no longer rain forever when player is afk during coin event
-
Collecting dispenser food no longer gives a coin back
-
Collecting multiple coins at once should no longer explode your speakers
-
The Procrastinaut no longer reads the same statistic two times in a row
-
Language has been been altered to account for coin spending and beer drinking
-
Junk food is now tracked
-
Pressing escape while moving will no longer result in running down the platform forever
-
The settings menu now remembers your settings when closing it
-
Fullscreen has been changed to borderless window fullscreen to appease dual monitor users that also really like fullscreen
Changed files in this update