Mineko's Night Market update for 4 October 2023

Build V0.8.0.10 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Share · View all patches · Build 12358976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot fix for an issue where some players were getting stuck in a state where their main quests weren’t advancing after a certain point. If you’ve cleared The Docks, Dark Forest, and The Caves and have a bug where you haven’t seen a particular cutscene at the bus stop that involves the Artifacts and Bobo, take the bus to any location. Upon your return, this cutscene should re-trigger and advance your main quests again.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762942
  • Loading history…
