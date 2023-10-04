Build V0.8.0.10 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Hot fix for an issue where some players were getting stuck in a state where their main quests weren’t advancing after a certain point. If you’ve cleared The Docks, Dark Forest, and The Caves and have a bug where you haven’t seen a particular cutscene at the bus stop that involves the Artifacts and Bobo, take the bus to any location. Upon your return, this cutscene should re-trigger and advance your main quests again.
