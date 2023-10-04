Spell Disk 0.4.4e

Upon completing a level, all enemy attack objects will attempt to despawn. Fixed or adjusted some enemy attack patterns to fade rather than disappear completely in an instant. If there are any lingering attacks that damage you after completing the level, please let us know. We might have missed a niche interaction or a rare case scenario.

Gems can now pass through walls when collected (via the end-of-level collection effect, normal collection, etc).

Fixed an audio issue with the Warrior Captain, where a looping sound occurred instead of a thud noise when hitting the wall while performing the spinning attack.

Optimized the gem spells by removing rigidbody components from them. While they are slightly less physics accurate, the game will be able to handle more gem spells at once. Additionally, gem spell parts will 'bounce back' a little when obtained, similar to actual gems.

Adjusted the size of the Gem Horizon's collection collider. It was much larger than intended.