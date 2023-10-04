 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Old Boy update for 4 October 2023

Correction of the Coyote Time

Share · View all patches · Build 12358845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Coyote Time, a small window of time after leaving a platform that allows you to jump, has been fixed in modern platform game development. This mechanism has been in the game since the release, but it was experiencing some inconsistencies, and this update corrects it, making the Coyote Time work properly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2439641 Depot 2439641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2439642 Depot 2439642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2439643 Depot 2439643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2439644 Depot 2439644
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2439645 Depot 2439645
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link