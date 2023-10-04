The Coyote Time, a small window of time after leaving a platform that allows you to jump, has been fixed in modern platform game development. This mechanism has been in the game since the release, but it was experiencing some inconsistencies, and this update corrects it, making the Coyote Time work properly.
Old Boy update for 4 October 2023
Correction of the Coyote Time
