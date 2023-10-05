1.01 Patch Notes

Hi everyone, it's been a long day - and here are the first fixes for you.
- Added option in Gameplay settings to disable/enable pause when out of focus
- Added option to rebind the "E" key
- Made nights brighter
Have fun ːsteamhappyː
