Thief Simulator 2 update for 5 October 2023

1.01 Patch Notes

Build 12358726

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, it's been a long day - and here are the first fixes for you.

  • Added option in Gameplay settings to disable/enable pause when out of focus
  • Added option to rebind the "E" key
  • Made nights brighter

Have fun ːsteamhappyː

