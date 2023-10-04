Quick Patch (...&Halloween update announcement)

Hello,

We've released another quick patch fixing a few reported bugs:

-Fixed the console command for spawning random entities not working. (Use id 999 instead of -1 to spawn a random entity)

-Prevented hunger and thirst depleting in God mode

-Fixed a bug that prevented dubious liquid from increasing maximum health

-You can now press the enter key (or whichever key you choose to map) to execute console commands without clicking the button

-"purge all items" command now purges backcoin and material sacks

-Prevented a bug that could cause death sometimes in God mode

-Prevent auto pick up while pause/inventory menu is open

-the current version number of the game is shown in the top left of the main menu

Again, this was just a quick patch to fix a few reported issues. Also, There will be another update in around two or so weeks that will not only fix more reported bugs but also introduce our seasonal Halloween update for this year, just like we did last year. This will add new items, skins, and other Halloween seasonal stuff into the game! Feel free to leve suggestions for what you'd like to see in it!

Make sure to join our discord below as a quicker way to leave suggestions, reporting bugs, and anything else The Backrooms: Survival related!

https://discord.gg/qbQhTy2JhK

Cheers