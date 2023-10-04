Passed 1000+ Wishlists! Mother Ghoul will protect her Unborns!

I am absolutely thrilled to announce that Mother Ghoul, our spine-tingling horror game, has now surpassed 1000 wishlists on Steam! This is a momentous milestone for us, and we couldn't have done it without your incredible support and enthusiasm.

Mother Ghoul is more than just a game; it's a heart-pounding journey into the depths of fear and the unknown. Set in a dark and mysterious world, you'll find yourself immersed in an eerie storyline filled with chilling encounters, mind-bending puzzles, and a sense of dread that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Key Features of Mother Ghoul:

A Gripping Story: Uncover the secrets of a haunted mansion as you navigate through a narrative filled with twists and turns.

Atmospheric Horror: Immerse yourself in a chilling atmosphere with stunning visuals and haunting soundscapes.

Mind-Bending Puzzles: Solve intricate puzzles to progress, all while under the constant threat of supernatural entities.

Unpredictable Encounters: Face terrifying and unpredictable foes that will test your courage and wit.

We want to extend our sincerest thanks to each and every one of you who added Mother Ghoul to your wishlist, shared the game with friends, or offered feedback during its development. Your support has been invaluable to us.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to work tirelessly to bring you the most bone-chilling and unforgettable gaming experience possible. Together, we will dive deeper into the darkness, confront our fears, and unearth the secrets hidden within Mother Ghoul.

Thank you for being a part of this journey, and we can't wait to share more with you in the near future.

Sincerely,

Queen Developer <3