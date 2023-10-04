 Skip to content

Old World update for 4 October 2023

October 4th hotfix update

Old World update for 4 October 2023

October 4th hotfix update

Build 12358556

The main branch has had a hotfix update to version 1.0.68964

We made Kush playable in the current Game of the Week to all players regardless of DLC ownership, but random chance also made it a One City Challenge with Ruthless AI, which perhaps wasn't the best introduction!

The hotfix adjusts the current Game of the Week to have friendlier settings in order to give Kush a chance to sh(r)ine.

It also fixes a bug where some premade maps would fail to start for non-DLC owners.

Changed files in this update

Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
