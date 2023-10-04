October 4th hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 12358556 · Last edited 4 October 2023 – 22:46:03 UTC by Wendy

The main branch has had a hotfix update to version 1.0.68964

We made Kush playable in the current Game of the Week to all players regardless of DLC ownership, but random chance also made it a One City Challenge with Ruthless AI, which perhaps wasn't the best introduction!

The hotfix adjusts the current Game of the Week to have friendlier settings in order to give Kush a chance to sh(r)ine.

It also fixes a bug where some premade maps would fail to start for non-DLC owners.