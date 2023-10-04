Lepidoptera Account Update

What's New

Updated To New Render Pipeline

(Plus!) A sneak peak of upcoming Tatra Mountains, Slovakia level

We reworked our account system to automatically log you in via your Steam Profile ID. All multiplayer features are now available without any third-party registration. Edit your in game profiles, parental controls, and saved data in the Main Menu Level.

If there is a problem signing you in or your internet is down, you can still play in single player mode (note - your game progress will not be permanently saved).

We completely removed the initial account login level. All players are taken strait to the Main Menu Level instead.

Edit your avatar from any none tutorial level with a new mini UI.

We updated our render pipeline from the Standard Unity Render Pipeline to the Universal Render Pipeline in preparation for the upcoming level.

The cull distance on the trees in the Cook Mountain, Australia level was increased. The terrain now has specularity and grass.

As a result of updating the render pipeline we were able to add realtime shadows to the Cook Mountain, Australia level and the Main Menu level.

Sneak Peak Of Upcoming Tatra Mountains, Slovakia Level!

Some in editor images of the upcoming level (note - this level is still under construction and may look different in the final version)

