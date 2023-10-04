 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 4 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/4/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12358457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ GRAPHICS ]

  • Removed Model / Texture Detail: Very High setting since it was identical to High. They used to differ by Texture Filtering Mode, but that's a separate setting now

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Repositioned finger on AWP so it doesn't look as long

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Inferno, Anubis, Vertigo, Ancient, and Mirage

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to stickers
  • Adjusted crosshair outline rendering for fractional values
  • Fixed a bug where disconnecting from and reconnecting to a match would result in less XP
  • Fixed the "buy <item>" command to work with the new flexible loadout system. The command will now find the named item in your loadout instead of assuming a default slot. If the named item isn't in your loadout, the command will fail. To buy by slot, use "buy secondary0", "buy midtier1", "buy rifle2", etc. instead
  • Various tweaks to automatic sniper rifle muzzle flashes
  • Various tweaks to glass impact effects
  • Added sort options to secondary inventory select panel for actions like applying stickers
  • Fixed a bug where users in Germany were incorrectly identified as users in China

