Release Notes for 10/4/2023

[ GRAPHICS ]
- Removed Model / Texture Detail: Very High setting since it was identical to High. They used to differ by Texture Filtering Mode, but that's a separate setting now
[ ANIMATION ]
- Repositioned finger on AWP so it doesn't look as long
[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Inferno, Anubis, Vertigo, Ancient, and Mirage
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to stickers
- Adjusted crosshair outline rendering for fractional values
- Fixed a bug where disconnecting from and reconnecting to a match would result in less XP
- Fixed the "buy <item>" command to work with the new flexible loadout system. The command will now find the named item in your loadout instead of assuming a default slot. If the named item isn't in your loadout, the command will fail. To buy by slot, use "buy secondary0", "buy midtier1", "buy rifle2", etc. instead
- Various tweaks to automatic sniper rifle muzzle flashes
- Various tweaks to glass impact effects
- Added sort options to secondary inventory select panel for actions like applying stickers
- Fixed a bug where users in Germany were incorrectly identified as users in China
