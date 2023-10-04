RIVALS SQUAD is now available!

Dear players,

We are thrilled to announce some exciting news: our beloved game has undergone an epic transformation to provide you with an unparalleled gaming experience! We've listened closely to your feedback, worked tirelessly, and are proud to introduce a fully remade game, designed to surpass all your expectations.

More than just an update, it's a revolution!

Right from the start, you'll notice the spectacular visual improvements. Graphics have been meticulously reworked to immerse you in an even more detailed and immersive world. Every environment, character, and weapon has been reimagined for a breathtaking visual experience.

But that's not all. We've heard your feedback and eradicated those pesky bugs that could sometimes mar your gaming pleasure. Our development team has gone above and beyond to ensure your adventure runs smoothly.

Exciting New Features!

And that's not all! The major update also brings exciting new features that will revolutionize how you play. New game modes, never-before-seen weapons, additional characters, and much more await you. Get ready to experience a whole new level of strategy, competition, and fun.

Furthermore, we've revamped the progression system to provide even more satisfying rewards. Earn rewards by playing, level up, and unlock unique skins and accessories to customize your gaming experience like never before.

Join us on this new adventure!

We couldn't be more excited to share this new version with you, our devoted players. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been our primary source of inspiration. This major update is our way of thanking you for your ongoing support.

So, what are you waiting for? Update your game now and dive into this reinvented experience. Invite your friends, form teams, and get ready to dominate the virtual world like never before.

We look forward to seeing you on the battlefields, discovering the new features with you, and embarking on this new adventure together. Thank you for being an essential part of this amazing community.

To your controllers, to your keyboards, let's embark on a whole new era of gaming!

Sincerely,

The RIVALS SQUAD Development Team