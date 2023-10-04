October 5, 2023 - Nanite of The Living Dead - PC Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game servers will go down for our scheduled pc update tomorrow @ 6am pt / 3pm cest. for a 3hr downtime window.

Halloween Event (Oct. 05 - 31)

SpacePumpkins, frightening masks and more have arrived to the haunted world of Auraxis. Nanite of the Living Dead is here and with it brings the return of the haunted bastion fleet carrier, Halloween directive, cosmetics and more!



Space Pumpkins are back!

Scattered across a continent near you, these pesky squashes are springing up everywhere! Destroy them for bonus XP and progress on your Halloween directive!



Halloween Directive

Swing by Sanctuary and say hello to Sanctuary's festive vendors! When ready, venture out to battle and complete your Halloween missions to unlock the "Infernal" title and Halloween 2023 Banner and Frame.





Haunted Bastion Event

The Bastion Fleet Carrier has been spotted haunting the battlefields. Like an undead zombie, the carrier returns even upon its destruction. Keep an eye to the skies, soldier!

The Fleet Carrier can destabilize lattice hardlines while spawned making certain parts of the map incapable of being contested or captured until it is destroyed. The more SpacePumpkins are destroyed, the more likely this beast will appear!



New Depot Items

Doombringer Helios variant

This new Helios is wrapped with chains, spikes and horns, very doomlike.

Pumpkin Smasher Tire Spikes

Tread with style and equip these new wheels for your Sunderer, Harasser, Flash, and ANT.

Previous Halloween depot items have also returned including Halloween themed vehicle horns, decals, and helmets!





