Patch 8.00 – Brawlhalloween, Sticky Bomb, & Local Tournament Support!

The spookiest season is here. Ghouls, goblins, and all manner of creatures of Demon Island gather to celebrate Brawlhalloween! Ring in the frightening festivities with 2 new spine-tingling Skins for Arcadia and Wu Shang. Claim the first ever Brawlhalloween Sidekick -- Diablo and the new seasonal Emojis. To find these and even more Halloween treats, just follow the candy corn in Mallhalla!

For those in pursuit of Glory, and the coveted Valhallan Rank, Ranked Season 30 begins next week on October 18th.

Make a toast to 8 years of Brawlhalla! Save the date because the festivities begin on November 1st

Patch 8.00 also includes the new Gadget – Sticky Bomb – graduating from test features into all queues! We’ve also made game improvements and bug fixes.

The spooky season of trick or treat and frightening feats is here! We’re celebrating Brawlhalloween starting today by opening up the crypt underneath Mallhalla. There you’ll find 18 seasonal Skins, including new ones for Arcadia and Wu Shang, a brand new Sidekick, Emojis, Ofrenda 2023 Podium, Colors, and more! Just follow the trail of candy corn and you won’t lose your way.

See the list below for all the exclusive treats:

Skins:

Diabolical Doll Arcadia

“Watch out for your teddy bear.”

Wanna brawl until… THE END?? Beware this haunted doll’s Ornate Scissorblade Greatsword and Stuffing Spear! Cthu’shang

“Dark forces spur the beginnings of this Great One's domination.”

The Deep One breaks through the lagoon’s surface with Rotten Oar Spear and Chainbreakers Gauntlets. Mad Doctor Ulgrim

“His last patient was Petra and look at her now!”

With an Extra Large Scalpel and Skull Saw, Ulgrim finds unconventional uses for his (now revoked) M.D. Termin-gator Onyx

“Croc cyborgs don’t feel pain.”

Alligator? Crocodile? Either way, Ulgrim’s latest medical experiment is on the loose. Armed with Judgment Claws and Swamp Serum… She’ll be back. Ray of the Dead

“RIP: Rayman is Phantasmic.”

Of course they celebrate Halloween in the Glade of Dreams! No one is more excited than Rayman with his sugar skull inspired face paint, Calaveraxe, and Saints & Souls Gauntlets. Demon Rider Artemis

“Anybody can ride a Rocket Lance. The trouble begins when you try to land with it.”

Witness Artemis and her unmatched command of stunts and the badlands. She’s ready for any terrain with her Dirt Road Drill Rocket Lance and Adrenaline Rush Scythe. Corpse Bride Mirage

“Here comes the bride, all dressed to fight!”

Not even death will part Mirage from her true love. She re-enters the Great Halls from beyond the grave armed with her Scythe and Spear: In Sickness and In Health. Werewolf Thatch

“It’s high moon.”

Things are looking pretty hairy for this ‘ol pirate. Be sure to beware of the full moon, or you might fall prey to his Haunted Incisor Sword or Wolf’s Howl Blasters. Dusk Till Dawn

“He vants to take your elo!”

This elven king becomes a different kind of nobleman for the Brawlhalloween season. Just don’t let him get too close, his teeth and Immortal Pike are as pointy as his ears. The Blood Keepsake Orb can’t be good either. Petra Reanimated

“Consult your doctor.”

SHE LIVES! Avoid the grasp of Petra’s Gauntlets – Horror & Fright, and the cruel sting of Von Evilstein’s Heart.

Skel-asuri

“She’s got a bone to pick!”

Cat got your… flesh? The fiery spirit that possesses Asuri’s skeleton is just as fierce. Beware, her Bone Claw Katars are as sharp as her Sword, Joint Pain. Werebat Ragnir

“Like a bat out of Helheim.”

This bat is right-side-up and ready to brawl! He uses his finely attuned senses to best his opponents with his Sonar Slicer Katars and The Monster Slash Axe. Immortal Caspian

“When you’re a vampire thief, the stakes are always high.”

Caspian’s blue blood seems to be in short supply these days, so your own blood will have to suffice. Look out for the attack of his Vampiric Embrace Gauntlets and his Bloodletting Katars. The Monster Gnash

“Graveyard smaaaash!”

Everyone’s favorite monster is getting ready to MASH his opponents with his Headache Hammer and Hand-Saw Spear. Punkin Spice Yumiko

“In every town, village, and city. There is no escape. Ever.”

It’s Punkin Spice season, and Yumiko isn’t taking prisoners with her ded Bow and LOL RIP Hammer. Demonkin Diana

“Be careful what you ask for”

This half-blood is all-in on taking you down. Her Wicked Wings Bow and Brimstone Blasters will send you to the not-so-pearly gates below. Horseman Lucien

“They say his spirit haunts the roadways to this very day.”

This pompous undead Count thinks himself a gourd. Even in his current state he threatens dissidents with his Haunting Blade Katars and his trusty Blasters, Ghost and Goblin. Bewitching Scarlet

“Nice night for a hex.”

She’ll put a spell on you with her Dark Cauldron Hammer and Witching Broom.

Bonus: Angry Magic Hat poses with Scarlet’s actions!

Sidekick

Diablo – “The most haunting of friends!”

New Brawlhalloween seasonal Sidekick!

Arcadia’s building an army of possessed stuffed animals. Emojis

New Brawlhalloween seasonal Emojis!

Ray of the Dead Thumbs Up – “Always brush your teeth after eating candy!”

Punkin Spice 1 More – “Trick or treat!”

Horseman Cackle – “Mua-ha-ha-hah!!” – An animated Emoji! Emote

Skeleton Dance - “Doot doot.”

Ofrenda 2023 – “An offering for our KO’d Brawlers.”

The expression on the sugar skull’s face changes depending on the Podium’s state! (Ready/Idle, Lock In, Victory, & Defeat)

Exclusive updated art for 2023!

Featuring unique sound and visual FX.



KO Effect

Jac-KO-Lantern – “Smashing pumpkins into tiny pieces of debris!”

An exclusive KO Effect for Brawlhalloween. Avatars

Pumpkin Pyre – “Ghostly fire makes everything better!”

An animated Avatar! RIP – “Rest In Pieces.”

Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!

Colors

Haunting Colors – “Gloom of night and glow of flame.”

Give your opponents a scare with these purple, black, and orange colors.

Available for every Legend!



Brawlhalloween 2023 also features:

A new annual exclusive “Vraxx in Disguise” Title Reward given to players that log on during the event.

Pumpkins spread across a few Brawlhalla Maps!

After much testing and community feedback in Experimental, the new Gadget – Sticky Bomb – is graduating into all queues!

The Sticky Bomb attaches to a player when thrown and detonates after a short time. See below for full details!

When thrown, this Gadget attaches to a player and blinks in red for a short time until it detonates.

It can be passed to another player by running into them.

In addition to the recent update which unlocks stances in local tournament lobbies, we have now added the ability for players to be renamed in local (offline) tournaments! Now when hosting a local tournament you can have custom names visible on streams and recordings instead of only seeing "Player 1", "Player 2", etc.

This feature is currently available on PC & Mac, and PlayStation 4 & 5.

To give players a custom name:

Go to “Couch Party” in the “Offline Play” screen.

Open the “Settings” menu and select the “Lobby” tab.

Select either “Tournament 1v1” or “Tournament 2v2” and then select “Confirm”.

In the “Manage Party” menu on the top left hand side, select the player you want to change the name of.

On the popup screen that appears, select “rename”

Type your new display name in the new popup screen, and press “Enter when completed”

Enjoy your custom display name for the duration of the offline tournament!

Let’s make a toast to 8 years of Brawlhalla! Artemis and Diana have put together their best celebratory outfits. A new Sidekick also joins the party, along with 3 new Emojis dressed to the nines. Save the date, the festivities begin on November 1st!



Even more Switchcraft mayhem! Get a teammate and jump into this crazy 2v2 Stock battle. Pick 3 Legends and watch their Weapons and Signatures get jumbled up. Battle equally scrambled opponents and try to knock out all 6 of their Stocks first to win!

2v2 Teams

3 Stocks for each player

Last team standing wins!

UI

“Big Icon” damage indicators now appear the same color as the damage indicator next to the top right of the screen.

Art & Animation

Updates to the animated Miami Dome Background.

Gameplay

For the Nintendo Switch, we fixed a bug where the camera mode can now change during a match while in handheld mode.

Fixed a rare crash during rollbacks.

Fixed an occasional desync related to using a Sidekick Summoner Horn with no Weapons in the lobby.

Art & Animation

The Chaos Harvester Scythe Weapon Skin now animates properly when equipped by Loki.

UI

Fixed a bug that allowed players to click on menu buttons while a sponsored video is playing.

Loki’s base Weapon Names now display correctly. “Tethered Plane” Scythe & “Realm Etchers” Katars.

Fully armored and ready to fight! Claim the Cindergard Bundle, which includes:

Cindergard Thor Skin

Thor Legend Unlock

This weekend we’ll be hosting the Autumn Royale! The top performers from North America, South America, and Europe will compete in singles matches live in Atlanta, Georgia to see who will be the true monarch of the 2023 Autumn Championship.

As the players battle for their honor, tune in to the stream to earn exclusive viewership rewards. The longer you watch, the more you earn! Rewards include:

RGB Bow Weapon Skin

“Sweet Tooth” Title Reward

Esports v.4 Color Scheme To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Eight, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.



The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Nix, Zariel, Petra, Jiro, Lord Vraxx, Sidra, Brynn, Sentinel, and Mako.